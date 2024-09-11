Vedanta Aluminium unveils two new products for power industry

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer and the world’s largest aluminium wire rod manufacturer, introduced two high-quality products for the power and transmission industry at ‘PowerEdge 2024′.

The first power industry is the AL59 Ingot, which offers superior electrical conductivity, making it ideal for remelting.

The second product is the electrical conductor (EC) grade Wire Rod, designed for winding strip applications with a balance of strength, conductivity, workability, and formability.

Both the products are engineered for high-precision use, making them perfect for fine drawing, conforming, and enamelling in transformer and motor winding applications.

These products were showcased at PowerEdge 2024, an industry-focused event that attracted leading companies from the power and transmission sectors, sector experts and policymakers. The event also featured expert-led sessions on the future roadmap of the sector and the role of aluminium in its transformation. It served as a platform for industry players to identify new areas of collaboration.

Speaking about the remarkable performance of the platform, John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “PowerEdge 2024 highlighted the vital role aluminium plays in enabling the energy sector’s transformation, and our new product offerings are a testament to this vision. We reaffirm our commitment to driving efficiency and sustainability in the power industry. By leveraging our expertise, cutting-edge technology, and an in-depth understanding of our customers’ unique requirements, we aim to help them achieve greater efficiency, develop innovative product applications, and meet their sustainability goals in a highly competitive global landscape.”

