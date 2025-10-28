Vedanta Aluminium Supports ‘SURAVI’ Children’s Festival, Nurturing Young Talent in Rural Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, extended its support to the ‘SURAVI’ Children’s Festival in Sundargarh district. Organized by the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha, the event is designed as a nurturing platform to spot creativity and talent among young minds from local communities. More than 1500 students from 42 schools, representing six Gram Panchayats within the Hemgir and Lakhanpur blocks participated in the festival.

The event served as a celebration of creativity, imagination, and learning, featuring 30 diverse competitions covering art and craft, music and dance, debate, elocution, and creative writing. Winners from this level will now go on to represent their schools at the block-level competition. Vedanta’s support for ‘SURAVI’ exemplifies the company’s commitment to community development.

The festival was graced by Ashish Patel, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), along with other distinguished guests, teachers, and community members. The guests commended the initiative for providing rural students with a valuable platform to showcase their abilities and gain confidence beyond academics.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Patel, CRCC, Lakhanpur Block, said, “‘SURAVI’ is not just a competition but a celebration of children’s creativity and potential. We appreciate Vedanta’s support in encouraging the holistic growth of students and helping them dream bigger.”

Highlighting Vedanta’s commitment to education and community development, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta, we believe that true progress begins with empowering the next generation. Initiatives like ‘SURAVI’ Children’s Festival provide children with the opportunity to explore their talent, build confidence, and grow into well-rounded individuals.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its areas of operations.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

