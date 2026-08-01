Vedanta Aluminium-Supported Young Archer Wins 3 Gold; Qualifies for CBSE Nationals

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, continues to nurture sporting talent from Kalahandi through its flagship Sports Training Initiative in Lanjigarh.

Demonstrating the impact of this commitment, young archer Khirod Kumar secured three gold medals in the 40-metre and 30-metre events in the Under-19 Indian Round category at the CBSE Far East Zonal Archery Championship 2026, organised by Vikas Residential School, Bhawanipatna, under the aegis of CBSE.

Competing against 437 athletes from 11 states, Khirod delivered an outstanding performance marked by focus, precision and consistency, emerging as one of the championship’s top performers.

Further strengthening the programme’s success, Khirod Kumar and Onkar Majhi have qualified for the CBSE National Championship. Both athletes have been training under Vedanta Aluminium’s Archery Training Programme for the past four years.

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Khirod has won 15 gold medals at the zonal level, besides securing two gold and one silver medal at the National School Archery Championship, while Onkar has earned three silver and two bronze medals at state and zonal-level competitions.

Launched in 2018 in partnership with the Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation, the initiative provides professional coaching in archery and athletics to young talent from communities, benefiting over 300 youths and enabling more than 50 athletes to represent the region at national-level competitions.

Speaking on the achievement, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, Lanjigarh, said, “Khirod’s success reflects the tremendous potential of young talent from rural India when provided with the right opportunities and support. Through our grassroots sports programmes, we aim to empower youth with the skills, confidence and discipline needed to excel. We congratulate Khirod and Onkar on this milestone and look forward to seeing them achieve greater success in the future.”

Beyond sports, Vedanta Aluminium’s community development initiatives in Lanjigarh reach nearly 50,000 beneficiaries across Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, women’s empowerment and skill development. Through focused interventions and grassroots partnerships, the company is creating opportunities for communities to thrive while nurturing local talent. Its Sports Training Initiative reflects this broader commitment, having benefited over 300 youths, with more than 50 athletes representing the region at national-level competitions, helping young sportspersons from rural Odisha pursue excellence on larger platforms.

Also read: Vedanta Aluminium extends timely support to communities through project Sahayog