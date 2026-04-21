Vedanta Aluminium strengthens rural safety with solar streetlights across Jharsuguda and Sundargarh

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, continues to strengthen rural infrastructure across Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts through the installation and sustained operation of 325 solar-powered streetlights.

The solar lighting network generates an estimated 28,470 kWh of clean energy annually, helping reduce approximately 24 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

Installed over a year ago, the streetlights span villages including Jamkhani, Girisima, Jharpalam, Hemgir, RnR Colony, Bileimunda, Mundherkhet, Ghogharpalli, Podajalanga, Rengalpani, Kudaloi, Banjari, Bartap, Grindola, Piplimal, Liakhai, Lakhanpur, and Belpahar Municipality.

To ensure uninterrupted performance, Vedanta Aluminium has implemented a robust maintenance and monitoring framework. Quarterly inspections and preventive maintenance activities routinely assess dust accumulation, battery and wiring condition, and structural stability, ensuring long-term reliability across seasons.

The initiative has significantly enhanced night-time safety and accessibility, particularly benefiting women, senior citizens, and daily commuters. Well-lit streets have reduced movement constraints after dark and improved access to essential services, contributing to overall quality of life in these regions.

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Besides aligning with the company’s broader mission to augment rural infrastructure and uplift communities in its operational areas, the initiative reinforces its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities & Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Sharing her experience, Malli Sa, a resident of Mundherkhet village, said, “Earlier, it was difficult to move around after dark, but now the streets are well-lit, and it feels much safer. The lights work automatically every evening, and we haven’t faced any issues.”

Similarly, Sanatan Nayak from Kudaloi village added, “The solar lights are functioning well and are regularly maintained. This initiative has greatly improved safety and convenience for our village. Everyone in the village truly appreciates the company’s efforts in addressing the needs of our community.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through strategic initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.