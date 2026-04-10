Vedanta Aluminium signs strategic MoU with downstream customers for Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two leading manufacturing companies, Singhal Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd (a unit of Singhal Group Of Industries) and SCOT-AL Metcon Pvt. Ltd. (an associate company of Scottish Chemical Industries and UAL Industries) for setting up their downstream aluminium manufacturing facilities within the upcoming Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Bhubaneswar in the presence of senior government officials, including Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State, Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Odisha.

Envisaged as a dedicated world-class industrial ecosystem for downstream aluminium industries, the Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda aims to promote value addition and support the growth of MSMEs while cementing Odisha’s position as a global aluminium hub. The initiative is expected to further enhance the state’s industrial competitiveness, attract fresh investments of over INR 500 crores, and create around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities within the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State, Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha said, “This initiative reinforces Odisha’s position as a leading industrial destination. The Vedanta Aluminium Park will accelerate investments, create large-scale employment and strengthen the state’s manufacturing capabilities across sectors.”

The proposed Aluminium Park is expected to serve as a catalyst for industrial diversification in the state by creating an enabling environment for downstream enterprises to scale efficiently. It aligns with the Government of Odisha’s broader vision of building future-ready industrial infrastructure.

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Hemant Sharma said, “The Vedanta Aluminium Park is a critical step in deepening Odisha’s industrial value chain. By combining infrastructure readiness with policy support, we are creating a platform that enables industries to scale efficiently and competitively.”

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “The Vedanta Aluminium Park reflects our commitment to moving beyond primary production towards value-added manufacturing. By enabling a strong downstream ecosystem, we aim to unlock new opportunities for industries, MSMEs and local entrepreneurs, while further strengthening Odisha’s position in the global aluminium manufacturing landscape.”

Speaking on the initiative, C Chandru, CEO, Vedanta Jharsuguda said, “Jharsuguda continues to be at the heart of Vedanta Aluminium’s growth journey. The Vedanta Aluminium Park will not only strengthen the downstream ecosystem but also create sustainable livelihoods, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to the development of the region. We are proud to partner with the Government of Odisha in building a globally competitive manufacturing hub.”

The Phase 1 development of the Vedanta Aluminium Park, spanning approximately 56 acres, marks an important milestone in Odisha’s industrial growth journey, bringing together industrial capability and investment intent to unlock new opportunities across the aluminium value chain and contribute meaningfully to the state’s socio-economic development. The park is envisioned as a flagship downstream manufacturing hub that will help industries reduce logistics, energy consumption, and production time.