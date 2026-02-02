Vedanta Aluminium secures land for expansion projects in Dhenkanal as Odisha CM accelerates industrial push

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major development that underscores Odisha’s accelerating industrial momentum, Vedanta Aluminium has received land allotment letter for over 1,447 acres from the Government of Odisha in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma, and other senior government officials. The allotment marks an important step in facilitating Vedanta Aluminium’s upcoming future growth and expansion plans in the state.

This milestone comes at a time when the Chief Minister is on a strategic visit across Western Odisha, spotlighting the Government’s commitment to fast-tracking transformative industrial projects and expanding development beyond traditional centres. His engagements this week reiterated the State’s focus on enabling large-scale manufacturing, energising downstream opportunities, and positioning Odisha as a preferred destination for global industry, a vision reflected tangibly in today’s land allocation to Vedanta Aluminium.

These growth projects are expected to strengthen Odisha’s industrial ecosystem by supporting large‑scale manufacturing and unlocking downstream opportunities. With India’s aluminium demand projected by the Ministry of Mines’ Aluminium Vision Document (2025) to rise nearly six-fold to around 37 MTPA by FY2047, the upcoming project will play a timely role in meeting this rising requirement. It is poised to drive regional development through enhanced industrial activity and significant employment generation.

Commenting on the development, Rajiv Kumar, Vedanta Aluminium CEO, said “This marks a transformative step in India’s aluminium journey. Its impact will extend well beyond metal production, driving employment, energising local enterprises, and enabling a future-ready industrial base in Odisha. The State Government’s timely land allotment has given clarity and momentum required at this stage. We appreciate the government’s proactive support and are fully prepared to move into the next phase of development with renewed focus and speed.”

The Chief Minister and other senior officials also inaugurated Vedanta Aluminium’s dedicated pavilion at the CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition 2026. The pavilion showcased the company’s extensive product portfolio and highlighted how its offerings support the state’s growing industrial ecosystem.

As India’s demand for high quality aluminium grows across sectors such as electric mobility, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence manufacturing, such facilities will play a critical role in enabling this transition. The project reinforces Vedanta’s long‑standing commitment to developing a sustainable, globally competitive aluminium manufacturing ecosystem in India.

