Vedanta Aluminium organizes winter preparedness drive across Sundargarh and Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, organised a winter preparedness drive in the Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha, distributing warm winter blankets to people in need.

The initiative reached out to more than 3,000 people across villages in Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli and Kuraloi, including elderly persons, pregnant and lactating women, SHG members, women-led households and persons with disabilities. The company plans to expand the programme to support more communities during the winter season.

The programme was inaugurated by Sanatan Nayak, Sarpanch, Kuraloi Gram Panchayat; Rangadhar Dilla, Sarpanch, Piplimal Gram Panchayat; and Madhav Barik, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ghogharpalli.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Children, families, and communities are at the heart of our social impact vision. Our social interventions are driven by the needs of the communities we serve. This winter preparedness drive reflects that commitment.”

Sanatan Nayak, Sarpanch, Kuraloi Gram Panchayat, added, “Winters can be particularly challenging for many, especially those with limited means. Vedanta Aluminium’s support during this time is truly meaningful and we appreciate their continued commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Madhav Barik, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ghogharpalli Gram Panchayat, said, “The winter preparedness drive provides essential support to our community. I commend Vedanta Aluminium for coming forward and helping the community during this time and making a positive difference in the lives of the people in this region.”

