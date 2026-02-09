Vedanta Aluminium leads cancer awareness drive in communities

Advertisement

Kalahandi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, recently conducted a comprehensive two‑day cancer awareness campaign in the communities around its Lanjigarh alumina refinery, reinforcing its long‑standing commitment to patient‑friendly cancer care in rural Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The initiative empowered local residents with vital knowledge on cancer prevention, early detection, and accessible treatment pathways, reaching more than 500 people, including frontline health workers and students centric outreach in Kankeri village, where residents engaged directly with doctors to better understand cancer detection, treatment, and recovery.

As part of the campaign, a community‑centric outreach was conducted in Kankeri village, where residents engaged directly with doctors to understand cancer detection, treatment, and recovery. By bridging medical expertise with grassroots outreach, the programme delivered life‑saving awareness to some of the region’s most remote areas.

The initiative also featured specialised sessions led by medical experts, tailored for frontline health workers, students, and community members. Inaugurated at the Lanjigarh Block Office, the programme began with awareness sessions for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and ASHA workers.

The initiative also reached local educational institutions, including SSD School and Banipanga Girls' High School. Students were sensitised on early symptoms and the lifestyle factors that influence long-term health. By engaging young people, the campaign aimed to break social stigma around cancer and inspire students to serve as health ambassadors within their families and communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a catalyst for socio-economic progress. At Vedanta Lanjigarh, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of the communities around us. Through targeted interventions in cancer care, we strive to elevate the collective health standards in Kalahandi, contributing to the holistic development of the region.”

The sessions successfully highlighted clear healthcare pathways and reinforced Vedanta’s commitment to strengthening medical access across its operational areas. With high‑end patient care available at the Lanjigarh hospital and advanced cancer care services supported at the BMC facility in Chhattisgarh, the company continues to expand community- focused healthcare beyond awareness into tangible, long-term support. By providing the people of Lanjigarh with direct access to medical expertise and linking them with higher‑level care when needed, Vedanta ensures that community well‑being remains a cornerstone of its growth journey in Odisha’s tribal heartland.