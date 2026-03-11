Vedanta Aluminium launches Eastern India’s largest Honey FPO-Vedamrit

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium through its CSR initiative has launched VedamritJibika Farmer Producer Company, marking the debut of ‘Vedamrit – 100% Pure Honey’, to strengthen farmer livelihoods while championing sustainable agriculture and biodiversity. With this launch, Vedanta Aluminium has established the largest honey Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) in Eastern India.

In the first phase, bee boxes have been distributed‑ to more than 500 farmers following capacity building training. Each honeybee box is expected to provide participating farmers an additional annual income of approximately Rs 16,000, offering a stable supplementary livelihood to rural households. The FPO is set to produce 5,000 litres of premium, 100% pure honey by April 2026, with a scale‑up plan to reach 20,000 litres every year. This growth is expected to generate revenue of around ₹1 crore, securing the long-term viability of the FPO.

As part of the launch, Vedanta Aluminium also unveiled a structured bilingual Training Module in Odia and English to deepen technical proficiency among farmers associated with the FPO. A live demonstration of honey production and extraction offered hands-on exposure to modern beekeeping techniques, strengthening confidence and readiness among participating farmers. The initiative is set to transform rural incomes in Jharsuguda by equipping farmers with scientific beekeeping practices, modern production techniques, and assured market linkages.

Manju Patel, Farmer & Member, Vedamrit Jibika FPO, said, “Vedamrit has opened a new door for us. With training and support, I am now able to earn more without depending only on seasonal crops. This initiative has given farmers like me the confidence that our hard work can create a better future for our families.”

Vedamrit goes beyond honey production, it is a holistic livelihood ecosystem that integrates income enhancement with environmental regeneration. Beekeeping significantly boosts natural pollination, contributing to a projected 30% improvement in crop productivity, strengthening biodiversity and building climate resilient‑ farming systems in the region.

Commending the launch, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Vedamrit reflects our commitment to building sustainable livelihoods for communities around our operations. By empowering farmers with scientific beekeeping practices, market access, and capacity building, we aim to create a robust ecosystem that enhances rural incomes while also contributing to environmental sustainability through improved pollination and biodiversity.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by MLA, Jharsuguda, Tankadhar Tripathy, Kunal Motiram Chavan, the Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda, and several local governance leaders. From Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda plant, the senior leadership team, including (CEO) C. Chandru, (CFO) Amit Gupta, (CSO) Captain O.P., (Head HSF) Sandeep, (Head CSR of Vedanta Aluminium) Harmeet Sehra, along the CSR team, were present during the event.

