Vedanta Aluminium installs 30 water purification units at schools in Koraput district

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has enhanced access to safe drinking water for school children in Odisha by installing 30 water purification units across schools in Kodingamali, Koraput district, benefiting over 3,000 students. The initiative is part of the company’s flagship Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) programme to strengthen health and hygiene standards in educational institutions.

The inaugural installation at U.N. Raju Girls’ High School was graced by MLA of Laxmipur Pabitra Saunta, who underlined that safe and potable water is a pressing requirement for schools in this region, making such interventions vital for ensuring students’ daily health and wellbeing.

The schools have been equipped with Tata Swach Community Water Purifier that use advanced Ultra Hollow Fibre (UHF) ultrafiltration technology to remove harmful pathogens including viruses, bacteria and cysts while retaining essential minerals and the natural taste of water. Operating entirely on gravity, the purifiers function without electricity and minimise water wastage, making them ideal for schools in regions with limited infrastructure or unreliable power supply. Their multi-stage process effectively filters iron, sediments, chlorine and other contaminants, ensuring students have reliable access to clean and safe drinking water.

Through its WASH programme, Vedanta Aluminium continues to enhance school infrastructure and support student wellbeing across rural Odisha, fostering healthier and more resilient learning environments.

Speaking on this initiative Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “Our efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation. By strengthening water infrastructure in schools, we aim to create cleaner, healthier learning ecosystems that help students stay focused, confident and prepare to excel.”

Pabitra Saunta said, “Providing clean drinking water across 30 schools in this region fulfils a vital requirement ensuring the well-being of students. These purification units will help children stay healthy and energised throughout the day, creating a more supportive environment for learning. I thank Vedanta Aluminium for addressing this critical need.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its operational areas.

