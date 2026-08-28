Vedanta Aluminium honours Jawans on border and empowers rural women artisans in multi-location Raksha Bandhan drive

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Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the values of gratitude, protection and togetherness that are central to the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, observed the festival across its operations in Lanjigarh, Jharsuguda, BALCO and Coal Mines through a series of initiatives that extended the occasion beyond traditional celebrations. From dispatching over 1,000 handcrafted rakhis and festive gifts to soldiers serving in some of the country’s most remote border regions, to enabling rural women artisans to showcase their handcrafted creations and recognising the contributions of frontline security personnel, the celebrations reflected the festival’s enduring message of care, respect and solidarity.

At Lanjigarh, Raksha Bandhan became an occasion to convey gratitude to those who stand guard far from home. Vedanta Aluminium dispatched over 1,000 handcrafted rakhis, traditional sweets, festive banners and locally crafted figurines,a reflection of the region’s rich tribal art and cultural heritage, to soldiers serving in Siachen, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and the Rajasthan border sector, carrying with them messages of appreciation and solidarity from local communities.

The celebrations also recognised the contributions of security personnel closer to its operations. Employees tied rakhis to representatives of the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), Security Intelligence Services (SIS) and the Lanjigarh Police Station, honouring their role in maintaining safety and security across the region.

Speaking on the significance of such initiatives, Rajesh Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan represents protection, gratitude, and community bonding, values that form the core of our organizational philosophy. This year, we are proud to transform our festive celebrations into meaningful action by honoring the selfless service of our armed forces guarding remote borders, while simultaneously creating economic opportunities for local women artisans. By linking traditional craft with sustainable livelihoods and engaging young minds in environmental care, we aim to deliver long-term social value across our host communities.”

The initiative served as a reminder that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan transcends both geography and circumstances. Sharing his appreciation, an Indian Army Officer stationed in Lachung, North Sikkim, shares, “Miles may separate us and snow may surround us, but the bond of the rakhi knows no distance. Thank you to the Vedanta team for remembering the soldiers guarding the nation from the snow-clad mountains of Lachung.”

For soldiers serving in remote locations, the gesture carried particular significance. An Indian Army soldier deployed along the Rajasthan border added, “For a soldier standing guard in a remote field location, a rakhi carries the love, blessings, and emotions of a sister. The feeling that someone sitting in Lanjigarh is thinking about a soldier serving miles away is truly overwhelming and renews our motivation to serve the nation.”

In Jharsuguda, Vedanta Aluminium leveraged the festive season to promote sustainable livelihoods and environmentally conscious craftsmanship through Project Subhalaxmi Udyoginiand Project Vedkala, initiatives focused on women entrepreneurship and the promotion of traditional crafts. Women artisans associated with the programmes showcased a range of handmade rakhis crafted from jute, coir and upcycled materials, blending creativity with sustainability.

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By connecting traditional craftsmanship with contemporary eco-conscious practices, the initiative provided a platform for the artisans to showcase their work while encouraging greener festive choices.

At BALCO, the festival served as an occasion to celebrate bonds of mutual respect and appreciation within the workplace.

Members of local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) tied rakhis to members of the senior management as well as representatives from the Fire, Safety and Security teams, recognising their contributions and reinforcing the spirit of gratitude and togetherness that defines the festival.

Across Vedanta Aluminium’s Coal Mines, the festival was observed through initiatives that celebrated both community spirit and mindful living. At Jamkhani Coal Mine, Raksha Bandhan festivities organised in association with Om Shanti Brahma Kumaris brought together employees, stakeholders and community members in the spirit of harmony and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, at Kuraloi Coal Mine, nearly 50 students reimagined everyday waste into handcrafted rakhis, turning the festival into a lesson in creativity, resourcefulness and environmental stewardship.

Through such initiatives, Vedanta Aluminium continues to build on its commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact across its communities. By nurturing local aspirations, supporting sustainable livelihoods, preserving cultural heritage and encouraging community participation, the company seeks to contribute to development that is both inclusive and enduring.