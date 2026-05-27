Vedanta Aluminium expands community water access for 23,000 people across Odisha during peak summer

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Bhubaneswar: To address summer water shortages in rural Odisha, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has reinforced community water supply across Odisha’s Kuraloi, Jamkhani, and Ghogharpalli regions through water tankers and drinking water kiosks. The initiative is providing an additional 72,000 litres of potable water daily, supplementing the 2.46 lakh litres of water being supplied daily to local communities under the company’s Project NIRMAL initiative.

The initiative covers villages and habitations across Kuraloi and Piplimal Gram Panchayats, Ward No. 17 of Belpahar Municipality, Jharpalam and Garjanjore Panchayats, including Chakra, Bileimunda, Garjanjore, Girisima and Jamkhani. Together, these efforts are benefiting more than 23,000 people across the region.

Commissioned in April 2025, Project NIRMAL comprises 12 solar-powered borewells and 20 water purification systems. Designed with sustainability at its core, the project promotes clean energy adoption and environmental stewardship. The solar-powered pumping systems collectively generate an estimated annual energy savings of 39,420 kWh, reducing dependence on conventional electricity and preventing approximately 33.507 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

Prior to the project’s implementation, several habitations relied on water sources with turbidity levels ranging from 6–12 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units). With the deployment of borewell-linked purification systems, turbidity is now consistently maintained within permissible limits (≤1 NTU), enhancing household water safety and supporting safer consumption.

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Additionally, iron content in drinking water has been reduced from 1.43 mg/l to 0.1 mg/l through the installation of water purifiers equipped with iron filtration systems. By integrating clean energy solutions with essential community assets, Project Nirmal strengthens resilient rural infrastructure while advancing priorities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation, SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy, and SDG 13 on climate action.

Sunanda Kalo, Sarpanch of Garjanjore village, said, “The water supplied through tankers has been a vital support for our community during the summer season. It has made our daily household activities more manageable and reduced the stress caused by water shortages. This timely support has eased our routine and improved our living conditions during periods of acute water scarcity.”

Asha Tripathi, Councillor of Ward No. 17 in Belpahar, said, “We truly appreciate this effort by Vedanta. During the summer season, when the need for water is at its highest, this support has played a significant role in helping us mitigate the crisis.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in its operational areas through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. By working closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its operational areas.

Also Read: Vedanta Aluminium Expands Assistive Support For Persons With Disabilities In Kuraloi