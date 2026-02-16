Vedanta Aluminium enhances safe drinking water access for over 3,000 villagers in Odisha

Advertisement

Rayagada: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, strengthened its commitment to community health through its ‘Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene’ (WASH) initiative by installing solar-powered borewells integrated with advanced water purification systems across villages in Odisha’s Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

These installations located in Chulbadi, Sunger, Dhamanghati, Dumerpadar, Sagabari, Ladakhaman, and Siadimal are collectively benefiting over 3,000 villagers with reliable access to clean and safe drinking water.

To reinforce community ownership and long-term sustainability, the newly commissioned systems have been formally handed over to the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs). Community members were also oriented on system usage and upkeep in the presence of local Sarpanches and PRI representatives.

Each borewell is powered by a 1.5 kW solar unit operating a 1 HP submersible pump, enabling water extraction from deep aquifers and ensuring uninterrupted supply. The purification units utilise TSRF™ nanotechnology, which employs rice husk derived filtration media infused with nano-silver particles to neutralize harmful microorganisms. Multi-layer micro-mesh filtration removes suspended impurities, while a gravity-based purification mechanism ensures efficient operation with minimal power dependency. Each system can purify up to 500 litres per hour and includes dedicated potable-water storage. The installations are backed by defined equipment warranties to ensure operational reliability and maintenance support.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable development, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, our community efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6, which focuses on clean water and sanitation. By enhancing access to safe drinking water and improving sanitation infrastructure in these regions, we aim to create healthier, more resilient communities and drive sustainable development in the areas where we operate”.

Gunasingh Majhi, Sarpanch, Sunger Gram, said, “Access to potable water is a critical need in our region, given the high iron content in the groundwater. These solar-powered water facilities address longstanding concerns around water quality and availability, particularly ahead of the summer months. This initiative is a meaningful step toward improving local health, hygiene, and overall well-being.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its areas of operations.