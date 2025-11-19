Vedanta Aluminium Enhances Early Childhood Learning Across Communities In Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has reinforced its commitment to early childhood education by providing learning aid kits to more than 450 children across 40 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the villages of Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli, and Kuraloi (A) North Coal Mines operational areas.

Each kit includes bilingual charts, shape puzzles, number cubes, and interactive play tools designed to spark curiosity, build cognitive abilities, and support foundational learning. The distribution drive saw active participation from local stakeholders, parents and employee volunteers, reflecting the company’s collaborative approach to community development and inclusive growth.

This initiative builds on Vedanta’s long-standing efforts to support child development across its operational areas. A key pillar of this commitment is the Nand Ghar programme, launched in 2015 under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Through Nand Ghars, Vedanta has modernised Anganwadi infrastructure across the country, creating safe and well-equipped early learning spaces. In Odisha alone, there are 531 such Nand Ghars. These centres provide preschool education, nutritious meals and take-home rations, basic healthcare through Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and skill-building programmes for women.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Children represent the promise of tomorrow, and investing in their growth is investing in the future of our nation. Across Vedanta Aluminium’s community development initiatives, we are committed to creating nurturing environments where children can thrive through access to quality education, better health and nutrition, and opportunities for self-expression. Our efforts reflect a belief that empowered children lead to empowered communities.”

Ms. Bishnupriya Goud. an Anganwadi Worker from Mundelkhet, said, “We are thankful to Vedanta Aluminium for supporting our Anganwadi centres with these engaging learning materials. Children are showing greater interest in learning activities, and parents are also becoming more involved.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its operational areas.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

