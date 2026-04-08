Vedanta Aluminium enables irrigation across 800+ acres in 41 villages of Kalahandi

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium has strengthened agricultural livelihoods and water security in Odisha’s Kalahandi district by enabling irrigation across more than 800 acres of farmland, benefitting over 9,000 people in 41 villages through its integrated watershed initiative, Project Sangam.

The initiative has created over 11 Lakh cubic meters of water recharge through the development of 61 water structures, significantly improving groundwater availability and ensuring sustained water access for farming and domestic use in one of the state’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

Designed to address water scarcity, Project Sangam adopts a scientific and community-centric approach to watershed management. The programme focuses on the revival of traditional water bodies, creation of sustainable irrigation infrastructure, and efficient capture of monsoon runoff, helping replenish groundwater tables and reduce farmers’ dependence on erratic rainfall.

Commenting on the same, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “Water security is fundamental to sustainable development, especially in regions like Kalahandi where communities are deeply dependent on agriculture. Through Project Sangam, we are integrating scientific watershed management with community participation to create enduring water assets.”

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By combining technical expertise with active community participation, the initiative is enabling reliable irrigation for farming households across multiple villages, while fostering local ownership of water resources. The interventions are also contributing to improved soil moisture, ecological restoration, and more sustainable agricultural practices.

Krushnacharan Mali, a local farmer from Balabhadrapur, said, “For years, our farming depended entirely on uncertain rainfall. Through Project Sangam, we now have assured irrigation for our fields, which has transformed our farms and our lives. With water available year-round, we are growing better crops, earning more, and no longer worry about leaving our land during dry months.”

Project Sangam is Vedanta Lanjigarh’s watershed and livelihood development programme, leveraging technology-led planning to scale water-based assets across Kalahandi district. The initiative aims to further expand irrigation coverage to over 3,500 acres, while ensuring year-round availability of water for both agricultural and drinking purposes.

Also Read: Vedanta Aluminium Reaffirms Its Commitment To Odisha On Utkal Divas