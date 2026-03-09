Vedanta Aluminium empowers rural women through scalable mushroom farming model in Kashipur

Advertisement

Rayagada: Vedanta Aluminium under its community livelihood programme, has successfully implemented the first mushroom cultivation cycle in Dumerpadar and Porlong villages of Sunger Gram Panchayat, Kashipur block, Rayagada district.

As part of the initiative, 70 women beneficiaries received structured training in scientific mushroom cultivation, covering bed preparation, hygiene practices, and maintaining optimal growing conditions. Each participant was provided two mushroom beds to begin cultivation.

The cycle progressed smoothly from germination to harvest, with early results indicating a yield of 1–1.2 kg per bed per cycle, validating mushroom farming as a low investment, high return enterprise. With an input cost of ₹25 per bed and an average selling price of ₹150 per kg, this initiative has substantial income potential. On average, each beneficiary is expected to produce nearly 2 kg per cycle, creating a viable supplementary income source for their households.

Implemented as a pilot initiative, the programme has demonstrated potential for enhancing women’s economic participation, fostering microenterprise skill development, and improving income resilience. Out of the 140 beds distributed, nearly 100 beds are currently in active production.

Vedanta Aluminium plans to scale the initiative to 10,000 beds and as many spawn packets within a year, backed by continuous handholding support, timely input supply, spawn distribution, and market linkage facilitation.

Jasoda Naik, a beneficiary from Dumerpadar village, said, “Through this initiative, we have learned scientific mushroom cultivation and can have additional income from our homes. This is helping us support our families and has given us the confidence to work together and grow as entrepreneurs.”

Hiramani Naik, a beneficiary from Porlong village, said, “We learned how to prepare the beds, maintain hygiene, and take care of the mushrooms during the growing process. With this guidance, many women in our village are now able to manage the cultivation at home and take part in this livelihood activity together.”

Over the years, Vedanta Aluminium has supported and empowered more than 16,000 women across its operational vicinity in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, enabling them to strengthen their household incomes and enhance their socioeconomic resilience. A major pillar of this impact has been skilling, which equips women in local communities with practical abilities, market-ready knowledge, and the confidence to become financially independent. By expanding structured livelihood models such as mushroom cultivation, the company continues to create pathways for women to participate meaningfully in economic growth.