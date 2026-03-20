Vedanta Aluminium cuts CO₂ emissions by half with EV Loader Deployment at Kodingamali

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium has achieved a major decarbonization milestone at its Kodingamali bauxite mines with the deployment of Electric Vehicle (EV) loaders, cutting 50% of CO₂ emissions from its loading operations. This transition, shifting half of the loading fleet from diesel to electric, marks a significant step in the company’s journey toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

At Singaram Siding, operations earlier relied on six diesel loaders. With the new 3:3 diesel-to-EV configuration, carbon emissions have reduced by 120 kg per hour, contributing substantially to cleaner and more efficient mining. The shift also brings immediate environmental benefits including lowered air and noise pollution, higher energy efficiency, and reduced fossil fuel dependency.

This initiative is part of Vedanta Aluminium’s larger vision to build a fully electric fleet across operations. The company already operates India’s largest fleet of lithium-ion battery-powered electric forklifts across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and is advancing its decarbonization goals while aiming to achieve net‑zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner.

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Commenting on the milestone, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we view Electric Vehicles as a sustainable and renewable source of energy that powers both our operations and our planet’s future. Our investment in EV loaders at Kodingamali demonstrates how clean technology delivers immediate emission cuts while building long-term resilience. This milestone strengthens our net-zero journey and proves sustainable innovation drives mining excellence without compromise.”

Beyond emissions savings, electric drivetrains significantly reduce maintenance versus diesel machines and bring near-zero tailpipe emissions. The 120 kg/hour CO₂ reduction translates into thousands of tonnes saved annually, setting a benchmark for environmentally responsible mining. Lower noise emissions further support ecological well-being in sensitive and remote mining areas.

Vedanta Aluminium continues to turn sustainable mining from aspiration into present reality. Guided by its ‘Transforming for Good’ philosophy, the company remains committed to delivering long-term value for communities, the environment, and India’s industrial ecosystem while setting new standards for responsible growth.