Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines: Where talent powers progress

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Bhubaneswar: Behind the operational success of Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines is a workforce that is growing alongside the business. Across the Jamkhani, Kuraloi and Ghogharpalli operations in Odisha, more than 80 young professionals are contributing to critical business functions while building expertise, gaining new experiences and preparing themselves for larger opportunities. Their journey is supported by an ecosystem that encourages continuous learning, leadership development and professional growth.

At Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, career growth is supported through a range of opportunities that encourage employees to keep learning and exploring new avenues for development. From higher education programmes at global institutions such as Cornell University and XLRI to participation in V-Lead, Vedanta’s flagship women leadership development programme, employees are given platforms to expand their horizons and prepare for new responsibilities.

Learning continues well beyond the classroom. Through more than 50 training programmes conducted to date, employees have further developed their technical, functional and managerial expertise while gaining exposure to different aspects of the business. Alongside this focus on professional development, the organization is also seeing greater diversity across its workforce, with more than 40 women professionals, including leaders across functions, contributing to its continued success.

Complementing about the efforts, Amares Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines shared, “People are at the core of our success. By creating opportunities for young talent to learn, take ownership and lead, we are building capabilities that will strengthen our operations and shape our future.”

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Equally important to this culture of development is a strong emphasis on recognising excellence. Through platforms such as BU CEO Award, Business Excellence Award and Shabash Card employees and teams are celebrated for their contributions, fostering a workplace where initiative, accountability and high performance are valued and rewarded Beyond acknowledging achievements, these platforms encourage employees to take ownership, pursue higher standards and contribute beyond the immediate requirements of their roles.

Together, these efforts are helping create an environment where learning and career progression go hand in hand. Young professionals are gaining the experience and exposure to take on greater responsibilities, while women are building expertise and moving into leadership. Employees are also being encouraged to continually expand their skills, whether through formal education, structured development programmes or experience on the job.

For Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, investing in people is closely connected to building a stronger operation. By creating opportunities to learn, take ownership, and grow, the organization is strengthening its talent pipeline and preparing its workforce to meet the evolving needs of the business.