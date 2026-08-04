Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines Strengthen Rural Education across Jharsuguda and Sundargarh Districts through Project Vidya

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Bhubaneswar, Odisha | 4 August 2026: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is strengthening rural education across the Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts of Odisha through Project Vidya, a flagship initiative of Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines that is expanding access to learning opportunities and helping improve educational outcomes in government schools.

Since its inception, Project Vidya has reached more than 25,000 students across 32 government schools and 51 Anganwadi centres in the company’s operational areas of Kuraloi, Jamkhani and Ghogharpalli. The initiative addresses teacher shortages in rural schools by deploying qualified educators from neighbouring communities, strengthening classroom instruction while creating meaningful employment opportunities for local youth. To date, 21 additional teachers have been deployed under the initiative.

Project Vidya adopts a comprehensive approach to strengthening the learning environment. The initiative supports schools with learning aids, reference books for students of Classes IX and X, science exhibitions, sports equipment, classroom furniture and health and hygiene awareness sessions. These interventions are complemented by activities that encourage participation, build confidence and make learning more engaging for students.

Speaking on the initiative, Amaresh Kumar, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, said: “Education creates opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. Through Project Vidya, we are strengthening the learning ecosystem in our neighbouring communities by supporting schools with additional teachers and learning resources, while creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for local youth. Our endeavour is to help every child learn with confidence and realise their full potential.”

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Sharing her experience, Lalita Padhan, Teacher, Bartap Project Upper Primary School, Kuraloi, shared: “The opportunity to teach children from my own community has been deeply fulfilling. With stronger classroom support and better learning resources, I have seen students participate more actively and develop greater confidence in their studies. It is rewarding to contribute to their learning journey and future aspirations.”

The initiative has delivered encouraging outcomes across participating schools. Student attendance has increased by 14%, while focused academic support in Mathematics, Science and English has strengthened foundational learning. Project Vidya also helps students prepare for competitive examinations and scholarship programmes, including the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) entrance examination, which provides admission to Odisha’s model residential schools offering quality education to meritorious students and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) selection test, a national-level entrance examination for admission to residential schools focused on nurturing talented students from rural areas. During FY 26, 11 students qualified for OAV, while 4 students from the Jamkhani and Ghogharpalli operational areas secured scholarships through the Bruti Examination, a scholarship assessment programme that supports deserving students in continuing their education.

Through Project Vidya, Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines is strengthening rural education by bridging teacher gaps, enhancing classroom learning and creating opportunities for local youth. The initiative is part of the company’s broader community development efforts, which have positively impacted over 2 lakh people across 26 villages through focused interventions in education, healthcare, livelihoods and social development, contributing to inclusive growth and long-term community progress.