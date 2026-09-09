Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines showcases next-generation mining technologies at 6th CLI Expo 2026

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, showcased its technology-enabled mining operations and community development initiatives at the 6th Coal Log India (CLI) Expo 2026, held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata. Organised by the Indian Coal Forum and Coal Producers Association, the event brought together key stakeholders from India’s coal and mining sector.

The Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines stall was inaugurated by Mr. Alok Perti, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Indian Coal Forum and Former Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Mr. Kapil Dhagat, Chairman, Coal Producers Association (CPA); and Mr. Partha S Bhattacharyya, Chairman, Peerless Group and Former Chairman, Coal India Limited (CIL), along with employees of Vedanta. The showcase featured the company’s key coal mining assets across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, including Kuraloi, Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli, Radhikapur and Barra, offering visitors insights into its mining operations, surface and coal mining processes, safety practices and technology interventions.

Speaking about the event, Amares Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, said, “Technology is emerging as a key enabler of safer, more efficient and responsible mining. CLI 2026 provided an important platform to exchange perspectives on this transformation and showcase our journey across our mining operations. We are leveraging digital technologies and data-led insights to strengthen safety, operational visibility and efficiency, while continuing to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and support communities around our mines.”

Appreciating the efforts of Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, Mr. Alok Perti, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Indian Coal Forum and Former Secretary, Ministry of Coal, said, “Technology and innovation are increasingly shaping India’s mining sector, driving greater productivity, safety and resource efficiency. Vedanta’s integrated coal, power and aluminium operations demonstrate how scale and technology can support India’s industrial growth, while its focus on modernising mining practices aligns with the sector’s evolving needs.”

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A key highlight of the showcase was Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines’ technology-driven approach to modern mining. The company demonstrated digital solutions deployed to enhance safety, operational visibility and productivity, including real-time monitoring, AI-enabled surveillance and advanced mine management systems. An Integrated operational dashboard provides real-time data to optimise equipment utilisation, coal exposure, dispatch and stock quality.

Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines’ employees also participated in an exclusive B2B panel discussion, sharing perspectives on digital transformation, sustainable coal stewardship, mine development, and asset management.

The stall also featured handcrafted products created by members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) supported through Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines’ community development initiatives, reflecting the Coal mines’ commitment to fostering grassroots entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods. Attracting over 500 visitors, including industry leaders, experts and dignitaries, the showcase underscored Vedanta’s integrated approach to responsible growth, where technology-driven mining is complemented by meaningful socio-economic progress. Through focused interventions in education, healthcare, skill development and livelihood enhancement, the Coal mines’ community programmes have positively impacted over 2 lakh people across 26 villages, creating enduring value well beyond its mining operations.

Also Read: Vedanta Aluminium Brings Quality Healthcare Closer To Communities Across Rayagada And Kalahandi