Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines brings solar-powered lighting to 22,000 residents in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium is improving safety and accessibility across Odisha’s Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, as it expands clean-energy infrastructure through Project Jyoti, a flagship community initiative of its coal mining operations. Till date, 406 solar-powered streetlights have been installed across 21 villages, benefiting nearly 22,000 residents and creating better-lit public spaces for everyday use.

Under Project Jyoti Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines has installed streetlights across Jamkhani, Girisima, Jharpalam, Hemgir, R&R Colony, Bileimunda, Mundherkhet, Ghogharpalli, Podajalanga, Rengalpani, Kuraloi, Banjari, Bartap, Grindola, Piplimal, Liakhai, Lakhanpur and Belpahar Municipality.

To ensure their sustained performance, the company has established a regular maintenance and monitoring mechanism including Quarterly inspections and preventive maintenance cover dust accumulation, battery and wiring conditions, and structural stability, ensure the long-term reliability of the streetlights across seasons.

The initiative has improved safety and accessibility, particularly for women, senior citizens and daily commuters. Better-lit streets have made movement more convenient and improved access to essential services, contributing to a better quality of life across the communities.

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Speaking on the initiative, Amares Kumar, CEO–Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines, said, “Access to reliable lighting is fundamental to building safer, more connected and empowered communities. Through Project Jyoti, we are harnessing clean solar energy to improve mobility, enable access to essential services and enhance everyday life in our neighbouring communities. Our endeavour is to create lasting social impact while advancing sustainable solutions that contribute to a cleaner and more resilient future.”

Uttar Naik, a resident of Bileimunda village in Sundargarh district, shared, “The solar streetlights have made a noticeable difference in our village. People can now move around more comfortably in the evenings, and public spaces feel safer and more accessible. We appreciate Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines for introducing an initiative that is benefiting the entire community.”

Project Jyoti reflects Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). By integrating renewable energy into community infrastructure, the project demonstrates how sustainable solutions can address everyday needs while enhancing quality of life.

The programme forms part of Vedanta Aluminium Coal Mines wider community development efforts, which have positively impacted more than 2 lakh people across 26 villages through interventions in education, healthcare, livelihoods and social development, supporting inclusive growth and long-term community progress.