Vedanta Aluminium brings digital learning to rural schools in Rayagada and Kalahandi

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Lanjigada: Learning becomes more meaningful when students have access to the right tools and resources. Reinforcing its commitment to ensuring quality education and digital inclusion for children in rural Odisha, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has undertaken the Gyan Jyoti (Digital Education) Project across 6 government schools in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

The initiative has introduced cutting-edge digital learning infrastructure, which have so far benefited over 560 students and 17 teachers. The advanced digital tools are now enriching the classroom experience for these students and opening up new possibilities for academic growth.

The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide in remote rural communities by creating technology-enabled classrooms that foster more immersive learning experiences for students. As part of the initiative, digital classrooms have been established at the Kantamal Primary School, Sagabari Primary School, Taramundi Primary School, Nakrundi High School, Talaambapadar Upper Primary School and Chulabadi Upper Primary School, creating interactive learning environments that complement traditional classroom teaching.

The Gyan Jyoti initiative integrates digital tools with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-based learning to create a comprehensive ecosystem for enhanced student engagement. Each participating school has been equipped with digital classroom infrastructure, including projectors, Android-based learning systems, curriculum-aligned educational content, STEM equipment and models, STEM libraries and solar-powered backup systems to ensure uninterrupted access to learning resources.

Alongside digital infrastructure, the Gyan Jyoti initiative also supports teacher capacity building and introduces hands-on learning experiences that encourage curiosity, creativity and a deeper understanding of classroom concepts.

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Speaking on the initiative, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Alumina Business, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “As India advances towards a knowledge-driven future, it is important that children in rural communities are equipped with the same learning opportunities as their peers elsewhere. Through Gyan Jyoti, we are helping bridge this gap by making technology-enabled education more accessible. Our focus is not only on improving classroom learning today but also on empowering young minds with the confidence and capabilities they need to succeed in the years ahead.”

Vedanta’s commitment to early childhood education is also reflected through its 25 Nand Ghars across the two regions, which are providing basic amenities, teaching and learning materials, and audio-visual learning support for children aged 2 to 6 years. These centres are helping prepare young children for formal schooling by strengthening foundational learning, cognitive development, and classroom readiness through interactive educational content.

A parent from Sagabari Primary School added, “The introduction of digital learning tools has made classroom teaching more interactive and effective. The visual content has helped my child grasp concepts more easily, encouraged greater participation, and sparked his curiosity to learn. Such initiatives are important to encourage young children and keep them engaged in learning.”

By bringing technology-enabled learning closer to rural classrooms, Gyan Jyoti is helping create opportunities that extend far beyond the school campus. The initiative reflects Vedanta Aluminium’s long-standing commitment to community development across Kalahandi and Rayagada, where its interventions have benefited an estimated of over 30,000 people through programmes focused on education, healthcare, livelihoods and infrastructure.