Valuables from inner Ratna Bhandar to be shifted to ‘Khataseja Ghara’: Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba

Puri: The valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be shifted to the ‘Khataseja Ghara’ said Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba on Thursday.

Along with the above information he further added that, the process of shifting of the valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar has been started. The shifting of valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be completed by evening.

The walls of the inner Ratna Bhandar need repair said the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deba. He also said that, the valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be shifted to the ‘Khataseja Ghara’. After the shifting of the valuables the doors shall be sealed.

The entire work is being carried out in accordance with the SOP issued and approved by the SJTA concluded Gajapati Maharaja. The reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar is underway in Puri Srimandir presently. The 11-member team has entered the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath.

Rain has occurred during the reopening of inner Ratna Bhandar in Srimandir of Puri, the devotees have remarked it as auspicious. The Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba was present during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir in Puri.