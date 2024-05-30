Uttarakhand men loot valuables in Odisha on pretext of showing magic, 2 arrested

Cuttack: Badambadi police in Cuttack City today arrested two Uttarakhand men on charges of looting a man on pretext of showing magic.

As per the FIR filed by one Rakesh Kumar Rout at the Badambadi, he had been to Dolamundai Chowk to buy fruits. Suddenly two unknown persons with bike intercepted him. Then they told him in Hindi Language that they are monk by nature, whether he wants to see a magic.

The men said Rout that if he will remove all the gold ornaments he wore and will walk 52 steps closing his eyes, all the problem of his family will go away. But as Rout assumed they were fraud and did not want to do what they wanted, they stanched the gold chain weighing about 21 grams from his neck and fled away from the spot.

While escaping from the spot, the complainant remembered the vehicle’s registration number i.e. UK-06-BJ-3972 (Honda Shine). Hence, he reported at Badambadi PS for taking necessary legal action. On his report, Badambadi PS Case no-160/2024 had been registered.

In course of action, police arrested two accused persons whom they identified as Saidu Hussain and Afsar Ali (25) both are of Thandanala village under Gadarpur police station of Uttrakhand.

Cops also seized one Honda Shine Motor Cycle, one chain appears to be gold weighing 21 grams, one cellcor keypad mobile (having imei no- 350837020626181/99, sim no-7521042234), copy of their aadhar cards, 30 Pebbles, a carry bag and cash of Rs 720 from their possession.

The arrested persons used to target potential old aged female person and making them pray of their deception and leaving the spot with gold ornaments.

Criminal Antecedents: