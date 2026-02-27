UTP escapes from Police custody in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, watch

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) reportedly escaped from police custody in Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha, on Friday.

According to reports, the prisoner managed to flee while being taken to court, after being taken to the hospital for a medical test.

The UTP had been brought to Biridi Community Health Centre for examination, from where he escaped by jumping over the hospital wall.

Police personnel from Biridi police station are currently searching for him.

