Utkal University sings MoU with North Eastern University Boston, begins new program

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Utkal University has now become a stepping stone for young entrepreneurs as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North Eastern University Boston to promote student entrepreneurship and innovation.

As per the MoU, the Utkal University has started initiated a new program and is all set to set up centre for the purpose in the new campus in Chandikhol. As many as 3000 PG and UG students will be enrolled in this program at Utkal University.

The opportunity to enrol students will also be extended to affiliated colleges under Utkal University. Ten university students will also embark on an educational tour each academic year as part of an additional attempt to gain further knowledge

“The New Education Policy (NEP) 2024 aims to integrate vocational education into the school system to assist students in becoming skilled workers and entrepreneurs,” stated Utkal vice-chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya.

The university serves as a resource to inspire students to pursue further education in entrepreneurship, added Acharya.

Earlier under the guidance of the Former VC, steps were taken in addition to establish innovation and startup parks at the University. It will now run teacher and student exchange programs and the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Uchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM- RUSA) 2.0 will provide funds for the program.