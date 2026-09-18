Utkal University Question Paper Leak: Papers Leaked Via WhatsApp! Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Utkal University has landed in controversy after question papers of the Plus 3 Second Semester examination were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.

Confirming the leak, Controller of Examinations Dr. Hrushikesh Nayak said all papers of the ongoing semester examination have been circulated on social media ahead of the exam.

An inquiry under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor has been ordered to ascertain the source and mode of the leak, Nayak said.

The university will also lodge a complaint at the Cyber Police Station.

He added that if the leak is proven, the university will conduct re-examinations.

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Nearly 300 colleges affiliated to Utkal University are currently appearing for the second semester exams that began on September 12. Reports suggest the question papers were doing rounds on WhatsApp groups hours before the examination.

The incident has triggered concern among students and parents over examination sanctity.

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