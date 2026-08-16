Utkal University postpones exam due to recent flood situation

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Bhubaneswar: The city-based Utkal University today announced the postponement of examinations due to recent flood situation, informed the Controller of Examinations of the varsity.

In a letter to all the principals/directors of all +3 Degree Colleges including Self-Financing Colleges affiliated under Utkal University, the Controller of Examinations informed that in view of the recent flood situation affecting several areas and the resulting disruption to transportation and normal academic activities, all UG(+3), B,Sc. ITM, B.Sc. Computer Science and B.ED(UDTE) 4th semester examinations-2026 scheduled to be held on 17.08.2026 is hereby postponed until further notice.

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This decision is taken to ensure the safety and convenience of students, faculty members, and examination personnel, the letter mentioned.

It further said that the revised examination schedule and question distribution will be notified separately in due course.

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