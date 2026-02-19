Utkal University makes ID card mandatory for students

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University in Bhubaneswar has reportedly made identification card mandatory for the students and clarified that violators will face immediate action, including being handed over to the police.

In a notification, the University said that all the students within the university premises must carry a valid university-issued identification card and the security personnel are authorised to conduct spot checks.

Advertisement

Any individual found without identity proof or unable to justify their presence on campus will be deemed an unauthorised person and may be handed over to the local police, it warned.

“The university operates as a strictly Zero-Tolerance Zone for the possession and consumption of alcohol, tobacco products (including vapes and e-cigarettes), and narcotic drugs,” it said adding that any activity including unauthorised loitering, nuisance-making, or disruptive behaviour that harms the sanctity and decorum of the academic environment is strictly prohibited.

Also Read: 4 platoons of Police force deployed at Utkal University to vacate unauthorized occupied staff quarters