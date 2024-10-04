Use of plastic banned at puja pandals in Bhubaneswar, BMC issues guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Sharadiya Navratri has started in various Peethas of the state. Decoration for Puja pandals is going on in Mandaps in various ways to make it attractive and pleasant.

Meanwhile strict guidelines have been issued by BMC regarding Puja. Accordingly, no type of plastic can be used in Puja Pandals in Bhubaneswar.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said, “There will be dustbins near all Puja Pandals.” There will be two rounds to pick up the garbage every day. Pooja pandal will be done in organic method. Information center will be established in all mandapas. As before, all the guidelines will be strictly followed.”