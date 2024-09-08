Use of laser lights and fire guns during Durga Puja immersion banned in Cuttack, all these decisions taken

Cuttack: After DJ, now ban has been imposed on the use of laser lights and fire guns during the Durga Puja immersion procession in Cuttack. Decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Shanti (Peace) Committee today.

The Peace Committee of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) held a meeting and discussed about the upcoming Durga Puja and idol immersion procession.

Cuttack district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, CMC Mayor Subash Chandra Singh, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash R, members of the peace and puja committees, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdaus, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Sauvik Biswal and other politicians were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the puja committees requested the administration to supply uninterrupted drinking water and electricity at the Puja Mandaps for free of cost.

They also appealed the administration to open police control rooms at Mangalabag, Buxi Bazaar, Gouri Shankar Park, Chandani Chowk and Purighat. Besides, they also demanded Portable toilets at different locations of the city. Besides, they urged the administration to clean the Purighat-Devigada road for the immersion procession and electrify the area.

The local administration, on the other hand, has decided to take come new decisions like imposing ban on the use of DJ, laser lights and fire guns during the immersion procession.

The meeting also decided that the priests will administer oaths to the people and the puja committees at the puja mandaps for a liquor-free Durga Puja and immersion procession.

Police also has decided to sort out the disputes between the locals of different streets and areas ahead of the Puja, informed the Police Commissioner adding that police won’t tolerate forcible collection of ‘chanda’ (donation) for the puja.

