Use of iron pans for Mahaprasad preparation in Jagannath temple: Action taken against three Supakar Servitors

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today took action against three Supakar servitors for the use of iron pans to prepare the Mahaprasad in the 12th Century Shrine.

According to SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the concerned Supakar servitors have been banned from entering the premises of the shrine or the holy kitchen (rosha sala).

Besides, a Palia servitor has also been suspended as per Section 21-B (a) of the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 from conducting daily rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Padhee informed adding that no such indiscipline or activities beyond tradition would be entertained.

It is to be noted here that an investigation was carried out following a complaint of the use of the iron pans for Mahaprasad preparation.

Earlier, the servitors of Suara Mahasuara Nijog had informed the temple administration that iron utensils were used to prepare the Mahaprasad due to the scarcity of earthen pots during the lockdown in view of COVID pandemic.

Also Read: Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 2,57,50,000 For Kartika Brata Celebration In Puri