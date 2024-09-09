Use of DJ during idol immersion in Bhubaneswar: 3 puja committee members among 4 arrested, DJ-loaded vehicle seized

Bhubaneswar: Balianta Police in Bhubaneswar today arrested four persons including three members of a puja committee and seized a DJ-loaded vehicle on charges of violating the restriction imposed for idol immersion.

Police received a complaint alleging that around 50 members of Kokibali Ganesh Puja Committee in Kokibali village were taking out the immersion procession of idol of Lord Ganesh by using loud speaker in high pitch disturbing public peace and tranquility without taking immersion license from the competent authority.

Based on the complaint, police swung into action and seized the modified 407 truck bearing Regd. No. OD-02-AE 9679, consisting of Amplifier, Falco lights, high beam laser lights, sound system etc. from the possession of the driver of the JYOTI DJ Sound (ROAD SHOW KING) and brought to the Balianta Police Station.

Police also arrested four persons, whom they identified as Subash Nayak, the president of the puja committee, Pabitra Samal, the Secretary of the puja Committee, Batakrushna Nayak, the Cashier of the puja Committee and Bibhuti Dakua, the driver of the DJ Vehicle and the owner of the JYOTI DJ Sound.

As they have violated the terms and imposition of law, rule & regulation under The Odisha Police Urban Act 2003 and The Orissa Fireworks and Loud Speaker Act 1958, a Prosecution report has been initiated against them for the better interest of society as well as implication order of High Court Vide Order No. 271 Dt. 27.03.2008, said sources adding that further investigation is going on.