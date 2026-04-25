US Consul General visits KIIT and KISS 

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Bhubaneswar: The Consul General of the American Consulate in Hyderabad, Laura Williams, has returned after completing a two-day visit to KIIT and KISS. During her visit, she toured all the campuses of KIIT and KISS.

She expressed her satisfaction after learning about the comprehensive free education model provided to tribal students at KISS and highly appreciated the efforts of its Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. On this occasion, she spent considerable time interacting with the students of KISS and said that the work being done by Dr. Samanta through KISS for tribal empowerment is exemplary.

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Dr. Samanta made a courtesy call on Williams and presented her with a book authored by him. Ms. Williams also gifted a book to Dr. Samanta on 24th April 2026.

During her visit to KIIT and KISS, she was accompanied by KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh; Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Raju K. D; and Registrar J R Mohanty, among others.