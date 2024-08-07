US Consul General meets Odisha CM, Majhi seeks cooperation for US Industries to participate in Utkarsh Utkal

Bhubaneswar: The Consul General of United States of America at Hyderabad Jennifer Larson today called on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss ways to strengthen partnership between US and Odisha.

Welcoming the Consul General, the Chief Minister emphasized on strengthening partnership between US and Odisha in various sectors such as industries, education, renewable energy, tourism and culture.

Citing Odisha’s advantage such as trained man-power, availability of land, water and energy, Majhi sought for cooperation of US Consul in facilitating larger participation of US industries in the upcoming Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) which will be held from 6-7 months from now.

The CM also expressed his keenness for collaboration with US Universities in frontier areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He also sought cooperation in higher education with partnership between US and Odisha Universities. He also expressed his desire for US investment for setting up semi-conductor industry in Odisha.

Further, the CM extended invitation for American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha and explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. He expressed his desire to promote cultural exchanges, educational collaborations and people to people connections.

Participating in the discussion, the US Consul General Jennifer Larson congratulated the Chief Minister for assuming office. She said that the industrial climate in Odisha is very encouraging and US is keen to partner with Odisha for commercial engagement.

Jennifer also appreciated the vibrant culture of Odisha and expressed that US is interested to support Odisha in all possible sectors as per the priorities of the state.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg and ACS to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present among others.