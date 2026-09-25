Uproar Over Central Mining Law Paralyzes Odisha Assembly for Fourth Straight Day

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Intense opposition demonstrations over federal control of mineral reserves brought the Odisha Legislative Assembly to a swift standstill on Friday, forcing the chair to suspend business barely four minutes after the morning bell.

When Question Hour commenced at 10:30 am, lawmakers from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress stormed the well of the House. Displaying placards, banners, legislators shouted slogans directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Members seen protesting with banners draped over their shirts the same way they did in the previous sessions.

Although the BJD and Congress mounted separate demonstrations on the floor, their shared push targeted the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2026. Enacted by Parliament in August, the central statute empowers the Union government to assume regulatory authority over tracts containing mineral deposits according to federally prescribed metrics.

Opposition benches argue that this statutory mechanism strips mineral-rich states of their long-standing rights, eroding regional resource governance and undermining state-level financial autonomy.

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Disorder peaked when Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi called upon School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond to address a scheduled question. Rather than permitting the minister to speak, opposition members escalated their chanting.

Beyond the mining conflict, the BJD channeled growing anger over widespread mistakes uncovered in state school textbooks, demanding Gond step down from his ministerial post. While an official government panel has separately confirmed procedural failures and deficient oversight throughout the textbook evaluation process, the agitation intensified on the floor, drowning out the chair.

Deputy Speaker Bhoi appealed to the protesting legislators to abandon the well and return to their designated benches. When order could not be restored, the chair adjourned the sitting until 4:00 pm.

Friday’s disruption marks the fourth consecutive day of turmoil for the Assembly’s Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to run through October 3 across nine designated working days. Alongside regular government business, the remaining calendar includes legislative consideration of several key measures, among them the Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, which was formally introduced in the House on Thursday.