Unrest in Padmakesharipur of Bhubaneswar yet again relating to money lending business

Bhubaneswar: There have been reports of unrest in Padmakesharipur of Bhubaneswar yet again on Thursday. This time the violence is relating to money lending business in the area.

This village is located on the outskirts of the capital city of Bhubaneswar. There has been tension in the village since the last panchayat election. Controversy also raged during the general elections. The entire village has become bereft of men after violence that occurred on Saturday night.

There is no one to be seen in the village except women and small children. Most of the houses are locked. Inside the village, stones and broken glass bottles can still be found lying around. Many women of the village are seen leaving the village holding small children. Considering the situation, a platoon of police has been deployed. It is reported that such a situation has arisen relating to money lending transactions.

However, even though the dispute has been going on for a long time, the administration and the police have failed to resolve it. According to information available, some youths from Basasahi harassed the people of Nishakhai Malasahi last Saturday. As some youths of Malasahi protested against this, and hurled a bomb. After which the dispute between the two Sahis increased.

Reports say, at 10 o’clock on Monday night, several youths of Basasahi threw bombs and glass bottles on the houses of Malasahi. Five people standing in front of the house sustained injuries on their head, hands and legs.

Earlier on April 11, there was a bomb hurling incident in the same area in which as many as two people were injured. The violence had been experienced in Padmakesaripur near Patia area of Bhubaneswar, under the Mancheswar police station limits. As many as two members of a family were injured in the bombing.

It had been reported that the bomb hurling incident took place regarding interest transactions in the area. There was tension in the village following the incident. In view of the situation, police forces had been deployed in the village.

It is worth noting that in October last year, there was a violent clash between Padmakesharipur and Kelasahi based on previous enmity. More than 20 were injured in the attack and counter-attack. There was also an incident of stone hurling.

Due to the tension between the two areas, the administration had clamped Sec. 144. And the entire village was deserted for the fear of arrest. In this incident, 77 men were arrested while 70 women were picked up by the Commissionerate police.