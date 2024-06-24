Unrest in Bhubaneswar as locals block 11 trucks for illegal murum transport

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Unrest in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unrest has been experienced in Bhubaneswar following illegal murum (red soil) transport in the city said reports on Monday.

According to reports, there has been a group clash in Gothapatna area of the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The reason for the unrest was the illegal transport of murum (red soil) used for construction or land filling purposes.

The locals were agitated and 11 trucks were detained by them. The incident took place late last night. The transport was being done by a few Bhubaneswar based businessmen. The Forest Department and Chandaka police station have reached the spot and have negotiated with the locals. Detailed reports awaited.

