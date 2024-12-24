Bhubaneswar: Unregistered makeshift vending to be removed, registered vendors to get permanent shops: Mayor

Bhubaneswar: The state government of Odisha has barred the unregistered makeshift vendors to open shops in Bhubaneswar. In as many as 55 roads, the makeshift vending will be removed. The Mayor has informed this on Tuesday during a mass cleanliness programme.

“Despite repeated warnings, the unregistered vendors open their stalls at different areas in the state capital. The makeshift vendors will be given a permanent place in a vending zone,” said Mayor Sulochana Das.

During the mass cleanliness programme at CRPF square on Tuesday, the mayor has enquired about different things from the makeshift vendors. Preparations are undergoing at full fledge ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) from January 8 to 10 in 2025. The BMC is taking major steps to maintain the cleanliness around the city.

Soon the registered vendors will get a permanent place in vending zones. They have been asked to maintain cleanliness and keep a dustbin near their shops.