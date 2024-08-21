Unknown disease sparks tension in Aul, over 100 infected

Aul: An unknown disease has sparked tension in Aul of Odisha Kendrapada district. According to sources, over 100 people of Baliuparapada under Manikapatna Panchayat have been infected with an unknown disease.

Reportedly, the infected people are showing symptoms including fever, joint pain and black spots on face. If the fever persists for long time, the infected people even face issue to walk by their own.

Following the outbreak of the disease, the locals informed about the situation. On receiving information, a team of doctors have been appointed to look into the situation.

The team has initiated treatment for the infected individuals, and collected blood samples of over 65 people for test. The real cause of the illness will be identified after the reports come. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.