Unknown bag found in Bhubaneswar airport premises, hours after threat by Pannun

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Khalistani separatist allegedly issued a threatening in an audio message targeting the Biju Pattnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar, an unknown bag was found in the airport premises on Saturday.

Soon after a CISF dog squad was engaged in investigating the bag. The unknown bag was found in the trolley section in Bhubaneswar airport.

Earlier in the day, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to disrupt the DG-IGP conference for the second time by issuing an audio message to a journalist.

Following the audio message, Police had further tightened the security blanket already in place in Bhubaneswar city for the 59th DG-IGP conference taking place over three days from November 29 to December 1 in Bhubaneswar.

UPDATE

No mysterious goods were found in the unknown bag at the airport said, ACP Amitabh Mahapatra after investigations. It is belongs to a passenger he added. However, the identification of the passenger is yet to be done.