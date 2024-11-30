Unknown bag found in Bhubaneswar airport premises, hours after threat by Pannun

By KalingaTV Bureau
unknown bag

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Khalistani separatist allegedly issued a threatening in an audio message targeting the Biju Pattnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar, an unknown bag was found in the airport premises on Saturday.

Soon after a CISF dog squad was engaged in investigating the bag. The unknown bag was found in the trolley section in Bhubaneswar airport.

Earlier in the day, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to disrupt the DG-IGP conference for the second time by issuing an audio message to a journalist.

Following the audio message, Police had further tightened the security blanket already in place in Bhubaneswar city for the 59th DG-IGP conference taking place over three days from November 29 to December 1 in Bhubaneswar.

UPDATE

No mysterious goods were found in the unknown bag at the airport said, ACP Amitabh Mahapatra after investigations. It is belongs to a passenger he added. However, the identification of the passenger is yet to be done.

Also Read: Khalistani Separatist Pannun Releases Audio Message To Attack Bhubaneswar Airport To Disrupt DG-IGP
You might also like

Midday meal price hiked in Odisha, to be applicable from December 1

Newborn stolen from hospital in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Potato prices on a rise in Odisha markets, check prices

4 killed, 3 critical in series of accidents in Mayurbhanj