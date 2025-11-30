Unit-4 fish market to get revamped in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to revamp the Unit-4 Fish market. A comprehensive redevelopment plant has been prepared which includes new shops, slaughter houses, improved parking facilities, better waste management systems.

The proposal was reviewed during a high-level meeting attended by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, the Commissioner, and other senior officials. Following the review, the authorities announced that all illegal encroachments inside the market will be removed to make space for the new layout.

The new market will have modern retail shops, proper slaughter house, dedicated parking space, and they will also widen roads to ensure smooth access of the vehicles and customers.

Unit-4 market has faced severe parking issues due to roadside parking leading to inconvenience for residents, vendors, and shoppers since years. The officials have informed that strict action will be initiated against violators who do not comply.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das have asked the shopkeepers who have occupied space unauthorizedly to vacate the shops immediately.