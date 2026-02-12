Unique protest! Students observe fast and return school uniforms demanding appointment of teachers

Advertisement

Kendrapara: Students of the Kakharuni Unnati Upper Primary School in Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district today staged a unique protest by observing fast and returning their uniforms in order to press their longstanding demand of appointment of adequate number of teachers.

According to reports, over 350 students are studying at Kakharuni Unnati Upper Primary School while only four teachers are there to take classes for them, which is not enough.

Along with the students, the parents and local residents repeated requested the concerned officials to appoint adequate number of teachers so that the classes will be held smoothly.

However, as their demands have been ignored since a long period of time, the students today locked the four teachers and sat on a dharna demanding more number of teachers.

As mark of their protest, the students did not take their mid-day-meal and returned their school uniforms saying that they won’t have the food and wear the uniforms if there is no classes and education.

They also threatened to continue their protest until their demand of appointment of adequate number of teachers is fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Block Education Officer (BEO) is said to have given an assurance to the teacher to look into their matter and take appropriate action accordingly.