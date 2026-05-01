Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches PMGSY-IV in Odisha, announces 827 new roads worth Rs 1,700 Crore

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Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to rural infrastructure and inclusive development in Odisha, the launch ceremony of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV held in Rayagada on Friday emerged as a landmark occasion in the state’s rural development journey.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, unveiled and announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at strengthening rural connectivity, housing, irrigation, livelihoods, drinking water facilities, women empowerment and farmers’ prosperity across the state.

During the programme, the Union Minister formally handed over the approval letter for PMGSY-IV to the Chief Minister on the dais. Several development projects were inaugurated and foundation stones laid, while assistance and benefits were distributed to beneficiaries under various schemes.

Addressing the people at Barijhola in Rayagada, Chouhan lauded Odisha, especially Rayagada for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and hardworking people. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the double-engine government is working with full commitment for the holistic development of Odisha.

The Union Minister stated that he had not come empty-handed, but had brought concrete development initiatives that would directly benefit villages, the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth across the state.

Emphasising the importance of rural connectivity, he said roads are not merely means of transportation, but lifelines for employment, education, healthcare and overall socio-economic progress.

Under the first phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV), Odisha has been sanctioned 827 new roads spanning 1,701.84 kilometres at a total cost of Rs 1,698.04 crore. In addition, supplementary financial support is being provided for completion of previously sanctioned but unfinished road projects to ensure that even the remotest regions are connected to the mainstream of development.

Highlighting the government’s commitment towards housing and livelihoods, Chouhan said that no poor family in Odisha would be left living in a kutcha house and every eligible beneficiary would be provided a pucca house. He informed that Rs 630.61 crore has been approved for completion of pending houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

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On the occasion of Labour Day, the Union Minister also announced the release of Rs 868.71 crore as the first instalment under MGNREGA for the financial year 2026-27. Additionally, approval worth Rs 30.07 crore was granted under WDC-PMKSY 2.0.

Chouhan reiterated that women, farmers and youth remain at the centre of the government’s development agenda. He said empowering women through dignity, self-reliance and economic opportunities is a key commitment of the government. He highlighted initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi campaign, strengthening of Self-Help Groups, rural livelihood promotion, self-employment training, scientific farming methods, integrated agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, goat rearing, beekeeping and plantation-based income generation activities.

He further noted that initiatives such as progressive farming practices, improved seeds, seed villages, enhanced storage capacity and warehouse creation under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund would significantly contribute to increasing farmers’ incomes in Odisha.

Welcoming the Union Minister, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the scale of development initiatives announced for Odisha reflects the Central Government’s special commitment and affection towards the state.

Majhi recalled that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was envisioned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are now carrying forward that vision by transforming the rural landscape of India.

Describing PMGSY-IV as a transformative initiative, the Chief Minister said the scheme would play a crucial role in connecting difficult, hilly, remote and previously unconnected habitations across Odisha.

Majhi stated that the Odisha Government is working in mission mode with the resolve of ‘Samruddha Odisha, Viksit Odisha’, focusing on roads, bridges, drinking water, electricity, rural infrastructure, enhancement of farmers’ income, women empowerment and youth employment. He added that infrastructure projects being undertaken in districts including Rayagada would bring transformative changes to rural life across the state.

During the program, Union Minister and Chief Minister also honoured the beneficiaries under various schemes. Odisha Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik also addressed the program. The event witnessed the presence of public representatives, dignitaries and a large number of local residents, including women beneficiaries.