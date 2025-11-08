Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visits KIIT and KISS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visited KIIT and KISS today. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Dr. Ramdas Athawale visited KIIT and KISS on a day-long visit to Odisha today. He visited all the campuses of KIIT and various departments of KISS and addressed 40,000 students of KISS.

Addressing the students, Dr. Athawale said, “Make good use of the opportunity given to you by Dr. Achyuta Samant to study.” I had heard many times about KIIT and KISS from Dr. Achyuta Samant. After visiting this institution today, I have come to realize that Dr. Achyuta Samant is doing extraordinary work in the field of tribal development,” said Dr. Athawale.

Advertisement

He said that the discipline and behavior of the students at KISS impressed him. The event was graced by the welcome address by Dr. Achyuta Samant, Founder of KIIT and KISS. Among others, KIIT University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharanjit Singh, Registrar Prof. Gyan Ranjan Mohanty, KISS University Registrar Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray and many officials of KIIT and KISS were present.