Union Minister Jual Oram’s wife passes away of dengue at the age of 58

Bhubaneswar: The wife of Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. She was 58 years old.

According to sources, Jhingia Oram was suffering dengue and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last nine days. However, she succumbed to the deadly disease on Saturday late night.

Following her demise, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi other Ministers and BJP leaders visited Jual Oram’s residence at Lumbinivihar in Bhubaneswar and paid last respect to the deceased.

Meanwhile, her mortal remain is being taken to Sundergarh for her last rite rituals.