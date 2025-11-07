Union Minister Gadkari inaugurates 84th Indian Road Congress, says Bhubaneswar Ring Road ground-breakings soon

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 84th Annual Session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today.

Gadkari inaugurated the event in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, PWD Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, IRC President Prof. Manoranjan Parida, and senior officials of the state government.

In his address, the Union Minister said, “India is making a decisive shift from being a fuel-importing to a fuel-exporting nation, propelled by the large-scale adoption of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen. At the same time, the government remains deeply committed to road safety, integrating modern engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and nationwide awareness initiatives to ensure safer and more efficient mobility for all.”

“Road engineers hold a pivotal role in this transformation. From preparing accurate and future-ready DPRs to designing hassle-free, safety-assured highways, their technical precision determines the quality and safety of our infrastructure. The use of bio-bitumen and recycled plastic waste in highway construction is further enhancing durability, sustainability, and cost efficiency, aligning with our vision for eco-conscious development,” he added.

Gadkari further said that our (Government’s) mission is to create world-class infrastructure founded on innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. This transformative agenda will generate vast employment opportunities, strengthen the infra-skill ecosystem, and guide India toward a self-reliant and resilient future.

Advertisement

He announced that the Centre has sanctioned an additional Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha under the Central Road Fund, assuring that funds will be released as soon as proposals are received from the State Government.

The Road Transport & Highways Minister said the long-pending Bhubaneswar Ring Road project, earlier approved by the Ministry, will see ground-breaking for three packages soon, calling it “very important for Bhubaneswar’s connectivity and traffic decongestion.”

On the Puri–Gopalpur Road, Gadkari said the project had been delayed due to reservations from the Environment and Forest Department. The alignment has been revised and submitted for clearance from the Union Environment Ministry. “Work will start immediately after the clearance comes,” he said.

He also assured that there is no shortage of funds for national highway projects in Odisha.

Highlighting new road construction technologies, the Union Minister said that the ministry is introducing white topping, involving a six-to-eight-inch concrete layer over bitumen roads to increase durability and reduce maintenance needs.