Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets ex Odisha Minister Samir Dey at hospital in Cuttack, wishes speed recovery

By Subadh Nayak
Dharmendra Pradhan in cuttack

Cuttack: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met ex Odisha Minister Samir Dey at a private hospital in Cuttack City this evening and wished for his speed recovery.

Accompanied by Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi and other senior BJP leaders, Pradhan went to the hospital and inquired about Dey’s health condition from the doctors who are providing treatment to the ailing saffron leader. He also prayed for Dey’s speedy recovery.

It is to be noted here that the senior BJP leader and former Odisha Minister is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital in CDA area of the city.

Notably, the 67-year-old veteran politician was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 1995 from Cuttack. He won the seat twice again in 2000 and 2004 and was the Urban Development Minister from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education Minister from 2004 to 2009 in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition governments.

