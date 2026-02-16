Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Matsya ‘O’ Prani Sampada Mela in Sambalpur

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Matsya ‘O’ Prani Sampada Mela and visited Subhadra Shakti stalls, including agriculture and farm mechanisation exhibits at the event premises in Sambalpur.

Addressing the gathering, the Sambalpur MP urged Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to provide 1,000 cows to farmers to boost milk production and enhance their income.

Under the initiative, each cow costs Rs 90,000, with farmers contributing Rs 20,000 and MCL providing Rs 70,000 in assistance.

The Union Minister said that Sambalpur has a population of around 15 lakh people across 3 lakh families and about 6.5 lakh hectares of land comprising 40 per cent agricultural land, 30 per cent forest land, and 30 per cent other land.

“Under the Krushi Udyami scheme, farmers in the district availed loans worth Rs 80 crore last year, of which Rs 40 crore has been waived by the state government,” Pradhan added.

Earlier on Sunday, Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon in Sambalpur. An initiative organised by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) under the Fit India campaign in collaboration with the Sambalpur District Administration under the Fit India campaign.

Around 15,000 elite and amateur runners from across India, including foreigners from several other countries, participated in the marathon.

The marathon featured multiple race categories to encourage broad participation, including the flagship 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km competitive run, a 5 km run, and a 1.5 km fun run designed especially for families and children.

The diverse race formats were designed to attract a broad audience, from professional international athletes to local fitness enthusiasts. The marathon was held at the iconic Hirakud Dam, Asia’s largest earthen dam, providing a scenic and historic backdrop for the event.

