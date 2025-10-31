Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to begin SiCSem project in Odisha tomorrow

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow, to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem, a major semiconductor manufacturing unit.

Apart from this, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also heads the Railway Department, is slated to review the ongoing redevelopment works at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

The highlight of the tour will be the foundation stone-laying of SiCSem at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, scheduled between 10.30 AM and 11.45 AM.

Following the ceremony, the Minister will hold a high-level meeting with the Government of Odisha at Lok Seva Bhawan from 12.10 PM to 12.30 PM. The agenda includes an MoU signing between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Odisha, aimed at accelerating railway projects and integrated urban development in the state capital region.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar Railway Station for an extensive review of redevelopment works from 12.40 PM to 3.30 PM. The station is being transformed into a world-class transit hub with enhanced passenger amenities, multi-modal integration, and sustainable design elements.

